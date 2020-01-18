Officers more skilled than politicians, says Nath

BHOPAL: "Politicians do not generally possess such skills as the administrative officers."

CM Kamal Nath made the above remark at the MP IAS Service Meet 2020 at RCVP Naronha Academy of Administration on Friday. He also said that three awards would be given for New Ideas of Exchange and that a jury of some ex-chief secretaries will select the best idea.Nath urged the mid-career IAS officers and those who are about to complete their service to reflect which way they wanted to steer MP. Similarly, the new generation IAS officers should think where they want to see MP, Nath said.

MP is a diversity-rich state, and diversity remains to be transformed into a positive energy, he said, adding, the only country matching India's diversity was the Soviet Union, but it no longer exists, because it did not have the value of tolerance which is the hallmark of India.

Describing administrative officials as dispenser of justice, the CM said values ??like liberty and equality enshrined in the Constitution may have limitations but justice has no limit. He said skills of administrative officers remain unchanged regardless of the change in the political leadership. Soon after the political leadership changes, bureaucracy is reborn, but their knowledge and skills remain intact, he said.

CM said that every state has its own profile and that it requires collective efforts to change the profile of MP.

The present profile must be changed as the state needs a new identity, Nath said, adding, it is urgent to generate economic activities. At present, the challenge is the excess of food grains and not its shortage, he said.

The real change will occur only when farmers wearing conventional costumes start wearing jeans and T-shirt by adopting modern farming. He said the biggest challenge is to create jobs for youth, and since the state has immense logistic advantages, it can become an economic power. Chief secretary SR Mohanty said this was an opportunity to bring together new energy and experience in the larger interest of the society.

At the outset, the president of MP IAS Association ICP Keshari described the CM as a modern, liberal, dynamic leader who has visited 159 countries.