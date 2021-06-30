Of skateboarding in Madhya Pradesh and making of Skater Girl, filmmaker Manjari Makijany tells it all

Interacting with skaters to understand the subculture of skateboarding and potentially cast skaters, it was their time spent with the rural girls in Rajasthan that was crucial in shaping this film, Makijany reveals that none of the leads and supporting talent knew how to skate before filming.

"In fact Rachel (Prerna) was terrified of skateboarding and doing the drop in was her biggest fear. We rewrote certain scenes and incorporated her actual fears to keep it real and authentic. The film is not about showcasing all the tricks one can do but about conquering inner fears.

They trained for about five months daily with the skate coach, Kevin Anish Christopher, who taught them how to fall safely before they could start skating. Local skater girls from Khempur, like Kusum and Lila who learned to skate at the Desert Dolphin skate park were also cast in the film."

Adding that she wanted to set the story against the vibrant and picturesque backdrop of Rajasthan where she spent time interacting with girls in rural areas, thus choosing Udaipur, Makijany says, "We had three prerequisites to lock a place: It had to have a rustic village backdrop; should have concrete roads so kids could skate; and there had to be over a thousand kids in and around the village so the skate park could be beneficial to the local community after the film. We ultimately zeroed in on Khempur, a remote village situated in Mavli, around 50 kms away from Udaipur"