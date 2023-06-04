Odisha train tragedy: Congress demands resignation of railway minister

Odisha Train Tragedy | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Expressing condolences, Congress media vice-president Bhupendra Gupta has termed Odisha train tragedy as criminal negligence.

He said that this was the biggest collision of the century. When the derailment occurs, there is a tremendous sound. The signal should have been turned off immediately on the sound of the derailment near the front cabin. It takes seconds. If this had been done, hundreds of lives would have been saved.

He said that technology was so advanced that collision was almost impossible. Instead of covering up such a big incident, Railways Minister should resign following Lal Bahadur Shastri and Madhavrao Scindia’s example.

He demanded that the families of those who lost lives should be given government jobs and Rs 25 lakh compensation. Railway jobs should also be given to seriously injured and those who have lost limbs.