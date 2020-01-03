Odisha govt ready to return big cat to MP

BHOPAL: Odessa government is ready to return a female big cat to Madhya Pradesh from where she was brought in June last year. National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) suspended tiger translocation programme in Odisha's Satkosia Tiger Reserve.

Now decks are clear for withdrawal of female tiger from Satkosia Tiger Reserve to Kanha Tiger Reserve (KTR).

NTCA had objected to the whole affair saying that the tigress cannot be allowed to be kept in a small enclosure. In a letter to the chief secretary of Odisha, NTCA said, in the interest of tiger conservation, the tigress should be withdrawn and brought to Ghorela Centre at Kanha Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh with immediate effect for re-wilding and subsequent release to a suitable habitat.

Another male tiger was allegedly poached inside the Satkosia Tiger Reserve. The NTCA had informed the Odisha government that the tiger translocation programme at Satkosia Tiger Reserve would remain suspended till the ground situation improves. Voice was raised for withdrawal of the project after death of male tiger.

RTI activist Ajay Dubey said, “Decks has been cleared for return of tiger to Kanha Tiger Reserve.It was our long pending demand.”