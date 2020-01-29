OBC reservation in MP: AG presents docus in support of govt 27 % quota decisions

BHOPAL: Advocate general (AG) presented the documents in support of state government’s decision to provide 27% reservation to Others Backward Caste (OBC), in Jabalpur High Court on Wednesday.
Double bench of High Court comprising chief justice Ajay Kumar Mittal and Justice Vijay Shukla resumed hearing on Wednesday where AG Shashank Shekhar and his team presented the documents justifying state government decisions.
AG Shekhar urged the bench to recall the decision to stay reservation provision of 27% to the OBCs in the ongoing recruitments through PSC.
The High Court has clubbed 11 petitions related to raising reservation of OBCs from 14% to 27%. Next hearing in the case that was fixed for February 12 will now be taken up on January 31.
The court that refused to entertain advocates from OBC, SC, ST Ekta Manch in the case on Tuesday said that it will listen to their arguments on February 12. Advocate representing Ekta Manch, Rameshwar Singh held the AG responsible for court giving stay in the matter.
“The AG presented the census of 2011 according to which state has an OBC population of 50.9%. This simple fact was presented before the court after delay of 10 months,” said Singh.
The OBC, SC, ST Ekta Manch has demand removal of advocate general alleging discrimination against the OBCs, ST and the SCs and showing laxity in discharging his duties intentionally. Former bureaucrat and member of Congress Azad Singh Dabas has also demanded removal of AG.
