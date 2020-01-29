OBC reservation in MP: AG presents docus in support of govt 27 % quota decisions

BHOPAL: Advocate general (AG) presented the documents in support of state government’s decision to provide 27% reservation to Others Backward Caste (OBC), in Jabalpur High Court on Wednesday.

Double bench of High Court comprising chief justice Ajay Kumar Mittal and Justice Vijay Shukla resumed hearing on Wednesday where AG Shashank Shekhar and his team presented the documents justifying state government decisions.

AG Shekhar urged the bench to recall the decision to stay reservation provision of 27% to the OBCs in the ongoing recruitments through PSC.

The High Court has clubbed 11 petitions related to raising reservation of OBCs from 14% to 27%. Next hearing in the case that was fixed for February 12 will now be taken up on January 31.