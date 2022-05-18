OBC reservation in local body polls: BJP gains edge over Opposition, gets reflected in body language

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Buoyed over the Supreme Courtís judgment on OBC reservation, the ruling party apparently gained an edge over Opposition Congress party, which was reflected in the party leaders' body language on Wednesday.

Now, we are going to the election field, said the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while addressing party leaders at the state BJP office to sum up the mood of the party, which looked aggressive yet not so confident on how to convince voters on OBC reservation issue.

In its earlier judgment on the petition of Congress leader Saiyed Zafar, Supreme Court had ruled that local body polls would be held without OBC reservation.

In a way, the SC judgment on Wednesday infused oxygen in the BJP leadership to take on the Opposition Congress with its full strength.

Once under attack from Congress over OBC reservation issue, the body language of the BJP leaders seemed completely changed with their voice brimming with confidence.

Interestingly, various local issues may take a backseat now during the election campaign as BJP is going to harp on two petitions - one filed by the Congress and the second filed by the state government in the Supreme Court.

The Congress leaders may have moved the Supreme Court on the issue of rotation of reservation but fact remains that the apex court in its judgment delivered earlier directed State Election Commission to hold elections without OBC reservation, which is being repeatedly spoken of by the BJP leaders in their speeches.

Since the OBC reservation has been restored following the petition of the state government, the BJP has now decided to trumpet the same all the way across the state to send out a message that it is a real well-wisher of the OBC in the state.

