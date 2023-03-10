Nursing exam paper leak: Two key members held, one facing murder charges in UP

Representative Image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): One of the two members of the gang involved in the nursing examination paper leak scam is facing murder charges in Prayagraj district, Uttar Pradesh.

The police claimed to have arrested the ringleader of the gang and his associate from Delhi.

The National Health Mission conducted the examination for recruitment of contractual nurses on February 7. The Gwalior police came to know that a gang had leaked out the question papers and taken lakhs of rupees for it. The cops raided a local hotel and arrested eight persons.

Nevertheless, the ringleader of the racket and his associate were absconding.

They were hiding in different states to give the police the slip, but no sooner had they reached Delhi than they fell into the hands of the police.

The police team raided the hideouts of the gang members, but the ringleader of the gang was changing his hiding places.

When the police came to know that the gang members were hiding in the Rohini area in Delhi, a team rushed to the spot and caught hold of them.

Both of them identified themselves as Pushkar and Rajiv, the ringleader of the gang.

To change their hideouts, they bought a luxury vehicle and moved to different places.

Linked with MEL firm’s server

When both Rajiv and Pushkar were questioned, they said the paper leak case was connected to the server of MEL Private Company which had conducted the examination.