Nursing College Scam: Colleges Got Recognition On Saranag's Advice, Says Former Minister Jaivardhan Singh

former minister Jaivardhan Singh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The storm raised by the nursing college scam is not showing any signs of petering out. At a press conference on Thursday, former minister Jaivardhan Singh accused minister for department of cooperation Vishvas Sarang of giving incorrect information to the House.

Singh said it was evident from the documents related to the scam that the office of then medical education minister Sarang gave permission for opening nursing colleges.

Not only that, an order was passed to open nursing colleges under Jabalpur Medical University, Singh said.

Read Also MP Govt To Introduce Tough Law Against Illegal Colonies Amid Legislative Assembly Debate On Nursing...

In the order, it was clearly mentioned that the decision to open nursing colleges was taken on the basis of a letter issued by the minister after a meeting with the officials concerned, he said.

According to Singh, the minister gave wrong information to the House for which a notice of privilege motion was sent to him.

People behind conspiracy against him to be brought to light: Sarang

Minister Vishvas Sarang has said that the Congress making baseless allegations against him.

People behind such conspiracy against him will soon be brought to light, he said at a press conference. Sarang said Jaivardhan Singh's allegations are baseless, because there was difference between recognition and affiliation.

According to Sarang, Nursing Council gives recognition, whereas medical university gives affiliation.

The letter, Jaivardhan referred to, spoke about reconsideration of affiliation by the university keeping in mind the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

Sarang said that Malay College had got recognition during the tenure of Vijaylakshmi Sadho as minister.

All the information given to the House was based on evidence, he said.

According to Sarang, he had never said that registrar of Nursing Council Sunita Shiju was appointed during the Congress rule.

Although Shiju was an assistant registrar, she was given all the powers of a registrar during the Congress rule, Sarang said.