Nursing College Bribery Scam: Judicial Remand Of All 13 Accused Extended To June 28

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The special court (CBI) has extended the judicial remand of all 13 accused of nursing college bribery scam, sources said on Friday.

The CBI had arrested 13 accused on May 18. It had conducted searches at 31 places in Bhopal, Indore, Ratlam and Jaipur and recovered over Rs. 2.33 crore besides four gold bars, 36 digital devices and over 150 incriminating documents.

Counsel EA Qureshi told Free Press that the all the 13 accused were presented in court and were sent to jail on court's order. NSUI leader Ravi Parmar informed that the bail applications of Suma Bhaskran and Tanveer Khan were presented in court but the court rejected them.