 Nursing College Bribery Scam: Judicial Remand Of All 13 Accused Extended To June 28
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalNursing College Bribery Scam: Judicial Remand Of All 13 Accused Extended To June 28

Nursing College Bribery Scam: Judicial Remand Of All 13 Accused Extended To June 28

The CBI had arrested 13 accused on May 18. It had conducted searches at 31 places in Bhopal, Indore, Ratlam and Jaipur and recovered over Rs 2.33 crore besides four gold bars, 36 digital devices and over 150 incriminating documents.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 14, 2024, 11:42 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The special court (CBI) has extended the judicial remand of all 13 accused of nursing college bribery scam, sources said on Friday.

The CBI had arrested 13 accused on May 18. It had conducted searches at 31 places in Bhopal, Indore, Ratlam and Jaipur and recovered over Rs. 2.33 crore besides four gold bars, 36 digital devices and over 150 incriminating documents.

Counsel EA Qureshi told Free Press that the all the 13 accused were presented in court and were sent to jail on court's order. NSUI leader Ravi Parmar informed that the bail applications of Suma Bhaskran and Tanveer Khan were presented in court but the court rejected them.

Read Also
Nursing College Scam: YC Leaders Stage Demonstration In Bhopal, Demand Minister Sarang's Arrest
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nursing College Bribery Scam: Judicial Remand Of All 13 Accused Extended To June 28

Nursing College Bribery Scam: Judicial Remand Of All 13 Accused Extended To June 28

Bhopal Power Cut Plan June 15: Power To Remain Disrupted In Bagmugaliya, MP Nagar Zone 1, BJP Office...

Bhopal Power Cut Plan June 15: Power To Remain Disrupted In Bagmugaliya, MP Nagar Zone 1, BJP Office...

From Royal Noor Jahan To Juicy Sunderja, Take A Peek At Bhopal's Magnificent Mango Fest

From Royal Noor Jahan To Juicy Sunderja, Take A Peek At Bhopal's Magnificent Mango Fest

Gwalior SDOP Treats Underprivileged Kids To Lunch In Hotel On Son’s Birthday; Heart-Winning Video...

Gwalior SDOP Treats Underprivileged Kids To Lunch In Hotel On Son’s Birthday; Heart-Winning Video...

NEET PG 2024: Students Get Anonymous Calls Promising Seat In Exchange Of ₹ 20K To ₹1 Lakh In...

NEET PG 2024: Students Get Anonymous Calls Promising Seat In Exchange Of ₹ 20K To ₹1 Lakh In...