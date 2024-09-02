 Nurses At Civil Hospital Threaten With Rape, Murder; Accused Arrested
On Friday afternoon, a young man allegedly issued threats to duty nurses, causing panic in the hospital.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 12:45 AM IST
article-image
District Maihar Nurses posted at Maihar civil hospital threatened of rape | FP Photo

Maihar (Madhya Pradesh): Tensions escalated at Maihar Civil Hospital after staff nurses received threats of an incident similar to the infamous Kolkata incident wherein a 31-year-old trainee doctor was raped and murdered while she was on duty.

On Friday afternoon, a young man allegedly issued threats to duty nurses, causing panic in the hospital. The police said he was arrested on Sunday.

According to police reports, a woman named Gudiya Dwivedi was admitted to the civil hospital but suddenly disappeared without informing the staff. On her return, a nurse inquired about her whereabouts, prompting the woman's relatives to behave rudely.

They allegedly threatened to execute an incident akin to Kolkata incident. Following the incident, nurses informed the police. They arrested the accused man who had issued the threats.

article-image

Maihar CSP Rajeev Pathak confirmed the arrest and told the media that appropriate action would be taken against him. Maihar’s Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) LK Tiwari stated that a formal report had been submitted to the police and the accused is now in custody.

The situation remains under investigation, and further action will be determined based on the findings.

