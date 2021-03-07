Number of active cases registers rise in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: The number of active cases registered an increase in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. In addition to the major cities, other cities, too, registered an increase in the number of cases.

Madhya Pradesh reported 429 corona cases, pushing the infection tally to 264,643 and toll to 3,871 on Sunday. The number of active cases went up to 3,606, while the corona-positive rate is 2.5 per cent. Around 16,777 samples were sent for testing and 41 samples were rejected at the time of testing. Indore reported 161 corona cases and its tally rose to 60,720 and toll to 935, while Bhopal reported 77 corona cases and its tally rose to 44,655 and toll to 619. Indore reported active cases at 1,395 and Bhopal reported active cases at 634.

Burhanpur reported 17 corona cases with 78 active cases. Bhind, Niwari and Ashok Nagar reported no active case. The major actives cases have been reported from other districts, too. Jabalpur reported active cases at 138, while Ujjain reported 127, Betul reported 122 and Chhindwara reported 144. Gwalior reported 11 corona cases, while Ujjain reported 13 corona cases and Rewa reported 14 corona cases.

Such districts as Shivpuri, Sehore, Morena, Harda, Chhatarpur, Singrauli, Datia, Guna, Bhind, Umaria, Alirajpur, Ashok Nagar and Niwari reported no corona cases. Similarly, Tikamgarh, Anuppur, Shajapur, Rajgarh Damoh and Narsingpur reported only one case each.