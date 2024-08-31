NTCA Orders Full-Time Field Director For Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Calls For Enhanced Monitoring Amidst Rising Tiger Deaths

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has directed that a full-time field director should be appointed in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. It has instructed to scale up monitoring in Bandhavgarh. The NTCA had reviewed the increasing number of tiger deaths in recently.

The review meeting was chaired by NTCA member secretary cum ADG GS Bhardwaj at forest office in Bhopal. “For last one year, there is no field director. I said full-time field director should be appointed. I also told them to follow NTCA protocol in tiger death case,” Bhardwaj told Free Press over phone. A senior Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve official who attended the review meeting said facts were placed in defence.

“At the meeting, we told them that Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve’s tiger birth rate is just double than the national average. The tiger death rate is below the national average. There is no other tiger reserve than Bandhavgarh, which added 100 tigers in population in last five to seven years,” he said. He added that at least 34 tigers died in Bandhavgarh and of them, 30 died in territorial fight. Two were electrocuted. In two cases, accused were held with body parts of feline. He denied that international gang or poachers’ gang was present in Bandhavgarh.

At the meeting, the official also pointed out that against 165 posts of forest guards, 66 posts are vacant and therefore it is difficult to guard all beats. The official also said that the meeting that budget had been slashed, which impeded various works. For labour payment, a sum of around Rs 12 crore is needed annually, which has decreased to Rs 9 crore to Rs 10 crore.

He also said that as per NTCA protocol, presence of tehsildar and village sarpanch is needed during post-mortem. But on most occasions, tehsildar is busy in revenue work while sarpanch is away from the village. In such a situation, the post-mortem has to be carried out as carcass can’t be left to decompose. He sought relief in following NTCA protocol in tiger death case. The review meeting was held following complaints that tigers are dying more in Bandhavgarh.