NSA Invoked Against Two Men For Illegal Transportation Of Cows In Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur

Representative Image | Deccan Herald

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): The stringent National Security Act (NSA) has been invoked against two persons allegedly involved in illegal transportation of cows in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district, police said on Tuesday.

The NSA has been invoked against Jahid Qureshi, a resident of Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) and Saif Ali, a native of Dewas (Madhya Pradesh), for being repeatedly involved in illegal interstate transportation of cattle by forming an organized criminal gang, an official release of the Burhanpur police said.

The Act allows preventive detention of an individual for months if police feels that the individual is a threat to the national security, and law and order.

The NSA has been slapped on the duo, currently lodged in a jail in the state's Khandwa town, in view of public peace and the November 20 assembly elections in neighbouring Maharashtra, said the release.

Burhanpur district is located on the MP-Maharashtra border.

The release said on October 23, Qureshi and Ali were caught from the Ganpati Naka area of Burhanpur while carrying 33 cattle in a truck for slaughtering.

Qureshi, who was caught in Burhanpur for the same crime in 2021 and 2022, was booked under the Madhya Pradesh Gauvansh Vadh Pratishedh Adhiniyam, 2024, and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Qureshi has been booked in various places in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan for illegally transporting cows to Maharashtra. Ali also faces six cases of illegal transportation of cows in various districts of Madhya Pradesh, the release added.