NRIs Should Publicize Model Of India’s Sustainable Future - Governor

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel has said that India’s global vision and the model of sustainable future should be publicized across the world. The role of NRIs is important in introducing the world to the soft power of Indian philosophy, culture and life values ​​for global peace and welfare of humanity. Governor Patel was interacting with NRIs members of Friends of M.P. Governor Patel’s wife Narmadaben Patel, Deputy Mayor of London Rakesh Aggarwal, President of Friends of M.P. organisation Rohit Dixit was also present.

Governor Patel said that the world has recognized the talent of NRIs in every sphere of life - art, literature, politics, business, science, technology, economy and spirituality. The achievements of NRIs are the pride of every Indian. It is a matter of pride that today Madhya Pradesh is progressing with the highest growth rate in the country at more than 19 percent. The contribution of the state in the country’s economy has increased significantly. Along with the recognition of the country’s food basket and logistics hub, the state has the fourth rank in Ease Of Doing Business. The industrial promotion policy of the state is investment friendly, with immense investment potential in the fields of information technology, pharmaceutical, tourism, health, agriculture and food processing and textile. There is an investment incentive scheme to provide assistance beyond the tax system. Investment incentive assistance is being provided on plant machinery and buildings. Export units, food processing and employment generating units established in development blocks also get assistance. There are many provisions in the policy like interest subsidy for textile projects, 50 percent discount in land price for projects developed for industrial purposes, 50 percent assistance on road, water, electrical infrastructure development project expenditure. The implementation of industrial projects is monitored through the Invest Portal. Process of land allocation is based on GIS based system. Chambal Expressway is being developed as an ideal model of integrated economic development. The Central Government’s Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor scheme includes Neemuch, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Indore, Ujjain, Shajapur, Dewas and Rajgarh districts of the state.

Governor Patel said that the cooperation of NRIs can be a very important contribution in taking the development efforts of the government to the deprived and needy people of the society. He urged the Friends of M.P. to participate in accelerating the education, health and sustainable livelihood efforts of the tribal community with their intellectual and economic power. He said that the state government has constituted Corporate Social Responsibility Cell for smooth and effective conduct of social responsibility activities. The roots of the NRIs are in the land of India, the stronger it becomes, the more the NRIs will blossom and flourish. It is important to maintain constant contact with your roots. Make sure your children born in foreign countries experience the fragrance of the soil of their motherland. He told them to resolve to visit Madhya Pradesh at least once a year, and try to participate in the Pride Day celebrations of cities and villages during their stay in the state.

Governor Patel was felicitated with a bouquet

At the outset, Governor Patel was felicitated with a bouquet. The Governor presented the Friends of M.P. President Rohit Dixit and other officials a shawl and a Gondi painting. During his interaction, the Governor sought ideas and suggestions from Friends of M.P. participants regarding the development and public welfare of Madhya Pradesh. The participants suggested to start air connectivity between Madhya Pradesh and UK.

