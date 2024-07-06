 Now, MP Ministers To Pay Income Tax As Assembly Passes The Bill
Madhya Pradesh Corrective Services and Prisoners Act 2024 also gets approval of House

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 06, 2024, 01:54 AM IST
article-image
Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Assembly unanimously passed Madhya Pradesh Minister (Salary and Allowances) Amendment Bill 2024 on Friday. It has come to fore with effect from July 1 onwards. Section 9 A has been erased.

From now onwards, the ministers will pay income tax on their salary and allowances. The bill was tabled by minister Krishna Gaur. In the last Cabinet meeting,† it decided that state ministers would pay their own income tax on salaries and allowances, striking down a 1972 rule under which the state government paid it for them.

article-image

The Assembly also Approved the Madhya Pradesh Corrective Services and Prisoners Act 2024 on Friday. The bill was tabled by minister of state for public health engineering and medical education, Narendra Shivaji Patel.

Tabling the bill, Patel said that the bill proposes to change Jail Act 1894 and Prisoner Act 1900. The bill seeks to make jails modern as well as proposes strict measures to deal with gangsters if found violating the jail norms.

article-image

The use of mobile phones in the jail cell will attract heavy penalties and three years' punishment. The bill takes care of women and pregnant female prisoners. It also proposes separate cells for transgender and Madhya Pradesh will be the first state to have separate wards for transgender. It also speaks to deal with overcrowding in the jails. The bill has other provisions like ensuring rehabilitation of prisoners by providing skill training, organizing meditation camps inside the jails.

article-image

Congress MLA remains absent from house

Congress MLA Abhay Mishra seeks apology for being absent from discussion in Assembly. Congress MLA was not present in the House when his name was called for discussion on Madhya Pradesh Corrective Services and Prisoners Act 2024. As he was absent, Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar adjourned the house for ten minutes.

