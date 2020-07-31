‘Now I am free from slavery, was discriminated throughout service for being an Ambedkarite’: MP Dalit IAS pours his pain in an open letter

BHOPAL: A dalit IAS officer of 1993 batch, Ramesh Thete, who retired on Friday has expressed his pain and anguish through a letter alleging injustice for being an Ambedkarite.

He wrote an open letter on last day of his service titled, ‘Lekin yeh sabit hua ki tum nyay hee nahi karna chahte’ ( But it is proved that you don’t want to do justice.) Retirement from the service is like being free from slavery, wrote Thete.

“I have paid for being an Ambedkarite. I was the only IAS from MP cadre who kept Baba Saheb’s photo on my table and worked for upliftment of downtrodden without any fear,” the retired IAS has written.

Organized gang of casteists hounded me and preyed on me.

Targeting the casteist forces, he wrote that ‘they’ did not let him become collector despite being a direct IAS officer. Despite being eligible to be promoted as principal secretary ‘they’ got me entangled in legal cases.