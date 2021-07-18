“Nothing but emotions is what makes us or breaks us, says Mridula Bajpai

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A fight against cancer is not something to act with fear but to face with strength, says principal commissioner, Income Tax, Bhopal, Mridula Bajpai.

She further says “Nothing but emotions is what makes us or breaks us. Bajpai made the remark at an online book launch, organised by Club Literati and Amaryllis at Zoom Meeting on Sunday evening.

Penned by Bajpai, an English novel 'A Handful of Purple Sky’ untangles the ups and downs into the journey of a cancer patient. The book is a blend of life, relationship and ordeals. She has also discussed the physical changes and pain a patient must be bearing and how difficult it would be if not taken with care and positivity.

Bajpai has mentioned the importance of family and friends during tough times. She also talked about Mrinalini, her daughter who has constantly supported her not in writing just the book but in life and during her tough times too. She also talked about the importance of memory and how small things or instances from her childhood or how instances with people like her grandfather who impacted her in her early life have helped her later in her difficult times.

On being asked about her biggest fears she said that acceptance of self and of others is one of the biggest things to face. She also extended her gratitude toward the people and doctors who played a vital role in her life. President of the Club Literati, Seema Raizada moderated the event.

Mridula Bajpai has a master's degree and a Ph.D. in English Literature. An IRS, she is at present Principal Commissioner, Income Tax. She has five highly acclaimed novels to her credit, four in Hindi and one in English. A Handful of Purple Sky is her latest work in English.