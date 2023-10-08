Not Just About Sarees: Govt Trying To Promote Chanderi As Major Tourist Destination

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): This small tehsil headquarters town, about 200 km from the capital Bhopal in the Ashoknagar district of Madhya Pradesh, is famous for its weave of the same name. Whether this 11th- century town was named after the world-famous Chanderi sarees or vice-versa is difficult to say, but it does attract tourists numbering many times more than its total population every year.

According to the 2022 census, the population of Chanderi is 33,081 and it drew 1,37,748 tourists in 2020. Besides being the centre of the production of Chanderi Sarees, the town is also home to several historical monuments built by the Bundela Rajput rulers and Sultans of Malwa.

The Madhya Pradesh Government has decided to develop this town as a major tourist destination by adding to its reputation as a historical town known for its mediaeval monuments and the Chanderi weave.

Located 4 km away from the town, Pranpur, a village of Chanderi weavers is being developed as India’s first Craft Handloom Village. And the maiden edition of Chanderi Festival is underway in and around this town, which will continue for the next three months.

A tent city has come up on a ground on the Kati Ghati Road on the outskirts of the town. The tents, numbering 50, offer luxury accommodation for the tourists. The tent city has a dining hall, where a delectable spread is available.

A Craft Bazaar has been set up, with a range of handicraft and handloom items on display. Adventure activities, including rappelling, zip-lining, ATV Ride, bungee jumping, paramotoring and hot air ballooning await the tourists. Concerts and DJ Nights are also parts of the festival. Indian-Idol fame singer Hemant Brajwasi and Kabir Cafe Band entertained the tourists on the first two days of the fest. Fashion show is among other attractions.

The authorities are confident that the Chanderi Festival, themed on ‘Weaving Tales of Tradition’ will lead to a big jump in the tourists footfalls in this town.

“This is a good initiative to boost rural tourism. Chanderi, to my knowledge, was only about sarees, but after visiting town, I realised its rich historical heritage. That it is known for its forts, palaces and monuments, besides handwoven sarees,” said Winifred Dsouza from Mumbai.

Added Ashish Prajapati, a tour operator from Delhi “Till now, Chanderi was just a touch-and- go destination for tourists. These initiatives will make them stay in the town for a day or two.”

