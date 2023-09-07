Non Compliance Of NGT Order Besides Officials, BMC Commissioner Also Responsible: Green Activist | Photo: Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): City green activist has questioned the notice issued by UAD deputy secretary KVS Chaudhary, to head of building permission (BMC) over NGT order saying that Chaudhary cannot shrug off his responsibility by blaming other officials as he (Chaudhary) himself served as Bhopal municipal commissioner for three years.

BMC officials should not be made the escape goat, as Chaudhary, who was municipal commissioner then, is equally responsible for NGT order non compliance, said the environmentalist Dr SC Pandey.

Chaudhary has served a notice on in-charge of building permission of BMC Niraj Anand Likhar for negligence of duty and causing embarrassment to Bhopal Municipal Corporation and Urban Development and Housing Department during hearing at National Green Tribunal (NGT) with regard to encroachments in catchment area of Kaliasot river.

The NGT in its August 18th order had slapped a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the state government for non-compliance of order regarding encroachment in the catchment Kaliasot River.

"The NGT order is not a one day affair. It is outcome based on previous activities and records so the then BMC commissioner KVS Chaudhary cannot shrug off his responsibility as he served as municipal commissioner for over 3 years. BMC officials should not be made the escape goat. He (the then commissioner) is equally responsible for NGT order non compliance.”

Meanwhile, the officials at BMC pointed out that even lake conservation in-charge Santosh Gupta, has been serving in the same capacity for the last 18 years.

Chaudhary has issued show cause notice to in-charge of building permission of BMC Niraj Anand Likhar for not taking NGT order seriously. As per the notice, “In-charge of building permission of BMC Niraj Anand Likhar had details about the NGT hearing of July 27, 2023, on August 17,2023.

Being head of building permission, it was Likhar’s responsibility to be well versed with updates and appraised higher up. But Likhar failed in his duty. NGT order tarnished BMC image.”

The BMC official has been asked to reply within 7 days on failure to which his two increments will be withheld.

Green tribunal’s penalty on BMC

* On July 14, 2023, Rs 1 crore fine was slapped on BMC for environmental and ecological damages caused to Upper Lake due to construction in the lake’s protected areas.

* On August 4, 2023, a fine of Rs 1.80 crore was imposed on BMC for operating Adampur Chhavani solid waste dumping site without complying with the Central Board of Pollution Control (CPCB) guidelines.