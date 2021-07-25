No way, it’s too risky: Vaccination first, say worried parents  as schools reopen in Madhya Pradesh today

BHOPAL: Parents in the city are against sending children to school which are all set to reopen from Monday. The worried parents say that they will consider sending their wards to school only after their vaccination.
A couple of days back, the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced that schools in the state will be reopen from July 26 for students of classes 11 and 12 with 50% attendance. The district crisis management committee issued the order regarding reopening the school for students of class 12 from Monday. The committee also issued SOPs about Covid-19 –protection norms. The decision of reopening of schools for the students of grade 8-10 will be taken in mid August.
‘Just for two classes in a week’ : A homemaker Pinky Verma says that she will not be sending her daughter, who studies in grade 11, to school. What students will study in two classes a week, she asks. She says that the cases of corona have declined but not ended. “We don’t know which children are coming from which place. Will the government and teachers take responsibility for our children if something happens to them,” she asks, adding that there are also chances of children infecting others in the family. So, she will not send their children until vaccination is held for children, Verma adds.
’Ok with online classes’: Similarly, a businesswoman Anu Bundela whose daughter studies in grade 12 says she is okay with online classes. She says she can’t take risks with children anymore as she, her husband and two children were affected from the virus in the second wave of the pandemic. “We have already faced a tough time. So we can’t take risks once more,” she says. She will consider sending children to school only after vaccines for children are available,” Bundela opines.
‘Why should I take any risk’: Another homemaker Pooja Chakradhar, whose only son is a student of Class 12, says that with online classes continuing, she sees no reason to send her son to school. “We are told that a third wave of Covid may soon hit the country. Then, why should I take any risk?”, she asks.
'Will wait for vaccine': Owner of a boutique Vandna Singh Parihar says she has seen many deaths of close relatives in the second wave of the pandemic. So, she can’t take the risk of sending her son who studies class 10, to school at any cost. “Jaan hai to Jahan hai,” she says. It is better to wait for a vaccine before sending the children to schools, since the younger ones are unable to maintain social distancing norms,” Parihar adds.