No way, it’s too risky: Vaccination first, say worried parents  as schools reopen in Madhya Pradesh today

BHOPAL: Parents in the city are against sending children to school which are all set to reopen from Monday. The worried parents say that they will consider sending their wards to school only after their vaccination.

A couple of days back, the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced that schools in the state will be reopen from July 26 for students of classes 11 and 12 with 50% attendance. The district crisis management committee issued the order regarding reopening the school for students of class 12 from Monday. The committee also issued SOPs about Covid-19 –protection norms. The decision of reopening of schools for the students of grade 8-10 will be taken in mid August.

‘Just for two classes in a week’ : A homemaker Pinky Verma says that she will not be sending her daughter, who studies in grade 11, to school. What students will study in two classes a week, she asks. She says that the cases of corona have declined but not ended. “We don’t know which children are coming from which place. Will the government and teachers take responsibility for our children if something happens to them,” she asks, adding that there are also chances of children infecting others in the family. So, she will not send their children until vaccination is held for children, Verma adds.