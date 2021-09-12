e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 11:00 PM IST

No water supply for 2 days in Bhopal

The areas receiving water supply from Kolar will remain suspended on Monday and Tuesday
Staff Reporter
Representative pic

BHOPAL: The areas receiving water supply from Kolar will remain suspended on Monday and Tuesday. Bhopal Municipal Corporation will carry out maintenance work in the pipeline from Kolar filter plant.

The areas where water supply will not be supplied include Priyanka Nagar, Fine A, Saurabh Nagar, 610 quarters, 610 Quarters, Sumitra Parisar, Banskhedi, Sunkhedi, Rajvaidh colony, Girdhar Parisar, Banjari D sector, Maa Parwati Nagar, Sainath colony, Mahabali Nagar, Palace Archade, Fortune, Sarwadharam colony, Daamkheda and other areas.

The BMC has appealed to residents to manage for two days. In case there is water shortage, they may approach nearby ward officials.

Madhya Pradesh: Watery grave for three Bhopal teenagers near Halali Dam in Vidisha

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 11:00 PM IST
