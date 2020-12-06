No vaccine, no school: Fearing COVID infection, parents in Bhopal refuse to send kids to physical class

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government in a recent order has said that high (classes 9-10) and higher secondary (classes 11-12) schools would be reopened. Classes would be held on all week days for students of classes 10 and 12 and twice or thrice a week for classes 9 and 11. Classes up to class 8 will remain suspended till March 31.

The parents, however, are still scared in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the city. They told Free Press that they won’t allow their children to attend classes. They are ready to send their kids to school only for appearing in the final examination.

Homemaker Pinky Verma’s daughter Khushi, the eldest among her three children, studies in class ten and her son is in class nine. “There is no question of sending the children to school. Who would guarantee that they won’t contract the virus? What would I do if any of them turns Covid positive?” she asked.

Sucheta Singh, a homemaker, whose daughter is in class 9, said that she was yet to receive any communication from the school regarding resumption of classes. “We would prefer that both the classes and examinations are held online. Till a vaccine is developed I am not sending my kids to school,” she said.

Rajni Jain, the homemaker mother of class-12 student Riya Jain said that even if her daughter’s school decides to restart classes, Riya won’t be going. “Winter is already here and we are told that the Covid situation would worsen as the temperature drops. If classes are held, do you expect the kids to follow social distancing norms, especially when they would be meeting their classmates after months?” she asked.

Neelam Singh, a businesswoman’s son and daughter, both twins, study in grade 11. “Online classes are being run. I am happy with them. I would send my children to school only for examinations. As for the classes, I would like to wait for the next session,” she said.

Entrepreneur Anu Bundela said that she would send her daughter, a student of class 11, for appearing in the examination as ‘there is no option’. “Moreover, all guidelines would be followed in the examination. That won’t be possible in classes,” she reasoned.

"We are ready to reopen. All Covid-19 protection norms would be strictly followed. We would formally inform the parents on Monday."

-Rajesh Mishra, principal, Bal Bhawan School.

"We have received the communication. In any case, we have to conduct practical classes. We would start sending letters to parents seeking their consent from Monday."

- Winson Vijay Minj, PRO, Campion School.

"We are yet to receive a formal order from the government. As and when it comes, we will take appropriate action. We have completed all preparation for holding classes."

-Sudhakar Parashar, Principal, Govt Subhash Higher Secondary School for Excellence