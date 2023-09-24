No Tie-Up With BJP In MP, Says Praful Patel

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Executive president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Praful Patel has ruled out any tie-up with the ruling party in Madhya Pradesh. The NCP is a partner of the BJP government in Maharashtra.

At a press conference in Bhopal on Saturday, Patel said his party may have shared power with the BJP alliance in Maharashtra, but there were no talks about their electoral tie-up in any other states.

He will hold discussions with his party about the number of seats it will contest in MP.

The party needs to be strengthened in MP and, only after that, contesting the election can be discussed.

The Election Commission may take a decision on NCP in the first week of the next month.

Since most of the office-bearers and the people’s representatives of the NCP are with the group that Patel represents, EC may take a decision in its favour.

He has been associated with Sharad Pawar for a long time, and it will remain so in the future, Patel said, adding that he respected Pawar and would continue to do so.

About the comments of BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, Patel said they were deplorable.