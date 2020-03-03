No shortage of medicines for coronavirus treatment: Madhya Pradesh Public Health Service Corporation Limited

BHOPAL: After ban on Paracetamol, several antibiotics export, Madhya Pradesh Public Health Service Corporation Limited (MPPHSCL) and private medical stores have claimed that there is no shortage of medicines needed for coronavirus treatment. MPPHSCL procure medicines for government hospitals in Madhya Pradesh.

Today, central government has banned the export of certain medicines including the popular Paracetamol, several antibiotics and vitamin formulations. The export ban list includes Paracetamol, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12 and their formulations.

Export of 26 active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and formulations require licence from the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) which has now ordered restrictions on 13 APIs.

MPPHSCL general manager (technical) Rahul Jaiswal said, “Decision has been taken by central government to maintain the stock of medicines in the market in the country. However, as such there no condition of shortage but if exports continues, it may lead to shortage in the country as well as in Madhya Pradesh. Even in open market, stock is sufficient but central government decision will prevent shortage or any kind of crisis of medicines in the country.”

Shankar Medical store also clarified there is no as such shortage of medicines in open market. It said that medicines are sufficient in the market but ban on export will support the authority in maintaining the stock.

Similarly, other medical stores denied stating people should not worry about stock of medicines as they are available in the market.