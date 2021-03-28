No respite to cop beating; Bhopal tipplers thrash policeman

BHOPAL: A cop was thrashed by a few men when he asked them not to park their car at a particular spot after they reached a liquor shop during the night curfew on Saturday. Liquor shops are allowed to run till 11 pm, but the night curfew comes into force at 9 pm. It leads to confusion among tipplers about how to go about buying liquor in the night.

This was the second incident in a span of 24 hours when a policeman was assaulted for enforcing night curfew restrictions. A constable was attacked by two youths near the old control-room on Friday night when he asked them not to roam around at night.

According to the Kamla Nagar police, the accused reached a liquor shop at P and T Square and were buying their quota. As it had clocked 10 pm by then, the cop asked them to park their car elsewhere and leave the area. This angered them. The accused hurled abuses at him and refused to leave the place. In a drunken state, they even started thrashing him.

The cop informed his colleagues and a team rushed there. The prime accused, Mithun Patel, ran away while the police seized the Fortuner car of co-accused Vishal Rajput. SHO, Kamla Nagar, Vijay Singh said the accused were residents of Ratibad. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.