No Question Of Debate Over 'Sanatan Dharma' And 'Sanatan Sanskriti': Surjewala

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AICC general secretary and state in-charge Randeep Surjewalahas said that 'Sanatan Dharma' and 'Sanatan Sanskriti' have been there and will remain for ages and so there is no question of any debate over it.

The Congress leader was replying to the media persons query on the controversial statement of DMK leader Udhayanidhiá Stalin about 'Sanatan Dharma' here on Tuesday.

He, however, said that he had not heard the exact word or understood its meaning as he didn't know the south Indian language in which the comment was made.

"I know only five languages and will try to learn more. Somebody has said something but there is no question of any debate over it as ĹSanatan Dharma' and 'Sanatan Sanskriti' were here, are there, and will remain there for ages," he said.

Surjewala also posed five questions to the BJP on the condition of farmers and the power situation in view of scanty rainfall, especially in Sheopur and Khandwa-Nimar region.

He alleged that BJP leaders, including Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari, are arriving in the state for vote bank politics at the cost of farmers' crops which are on the brink of getting damaged due to poor rains.