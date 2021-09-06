No processions during festivals in Bhopal

BHOPAL: Urban development and housing minister Bhupendra Singh has said that no processions will be taken out in upcoming festivals owing to the pandemic. Singh, who is also in-charge minister of Bhopal district, was chairing the district crisis management meeting here on Monday.

“Procession for immersion will also be prohibited. Immersion of the idol/Tajiya should be done by the concerned organising committee. A group of maximum 10 persons will be allowed to visit the immersion site,”said the minister in the meeting. Collector Avinash Lavania said that the maximum size of the Pandal for the idol/Tajiya has been fixed at 30×45 Square feet. The collector informed the minister that a meeting with sculptors was held three months back and they were told that the idols should be made of clay and that they should not be very big.

It was decided in the meeting that swimming pools can be opened for the practice of the swimmers participating in ensuing swimming competitions.

Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang, MLAs PC Sharma and Krishna Gaur, BMC Commissioner KVS Chaudhary, CEO Zilla Panchayat Vikas Mishra and other officers were present in the meeting.

