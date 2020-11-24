No Night Curfew on marriages in Madhya Pradesh, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that there should be no restrictions or time limit for marriage function. However, he vouched for limiting the number of guests and said that the call in this regard would be taken up by district crisis management committee.

State government’s decision to clamp night curfew from 10pm to 6am in the state to check corona spread had led to confusion over timing as marriage ceremony continues till midnight or early morning.

He said this during a video conferencing for corona update from Bandhavgarh, Umaria district. Forest minister Vijay Shah, tribal welfare minister Mina Singh and food and civil supplies minister Bisahulal Singh were also present in the video conference.

He instructed officials to focus on Bhopal and Indore. Indore reported maximum 565 corona patients followed by Bhopal with 324 cases, with positive rate hovering between 10% and 12%. “We need to bring the corona positive rate to to 5%,” he added.

He also instructed officials focus on districts reporting higher corona positive rate. In addition to Bhopal and Indore, other districts that have been reporting high corona positive rate are Gwalior, Ratlam, Vidisha, Shivpuri, Ashok Nagar, Datia and Anuppur. He stressed on enhanced sampling in all districts and directed officials to increase beds in hospitals.

Around 59% patients are under home isolation in the state. The Chief Minister ordered regular monitoring of such patients through “command and control” centres.