No Night Curfew on marriages in Madhya Pradesh, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that there should be no restrictions or time limit for marriage function. However, he vouched for limiting the number of guests and said that the call in this regard would be taken up by district crisis management committee.
State government’s decision to clamp night curfew from 10pm to 6am in the state to check corona spread had led to confusion over timing as marriage ceremony continues till midnight or early morning.
He said this during a video conferencing for corona update from Bandhavgarh, Umaria district. Forest minister Vijay Shah, tribal welfare minister Mina Singh and food and civil supplies minister Bisahulal Singh were also present in the video conference.
He instructed officials to focus on Bhopal and Indore. Indore reported maximum 565 corona patients followed by Bhopal with 324 cases, with positive rate hovering between 10% and 12%. “We need to bring the corona positive rate to to 5%,” he added.
He also instructed officials focus on districts reporting higher corona positive rate. In addition to Bhopal and Indore, other districts that have been reporting high corona positive rate are Gwalior, Ratlam, Vidisha, Shivpuri, Ashok Nagar, Datia and Anuppur. He stressed on enhanced sampling in all districts and directed officials to increase beds in hospitals.
Around 59% patients are under home isolation in the state. The Chief Minister ordered regular monitoring of such patients through “command and control” centres.
1,766 corona positive cases in a day in MP
Madhya Pradesh reported 1,766 positive cases on Tuesday taking tally to 1,96,511 and toll to 3,183 with 11 deaths during the day. Corona positive rate was 5.4% with 32,265 samples sent for testing. Around 158 samples were rejected during testing. State has 12,979 corona active cases. Total 1,80,494 patients had been cured so far in the state with 1,112 patients being cured in a single day.
Major cities like Indore reported 565 positive cases taking its tally to 38,812 and toll to 738 while Bhopal reported 324 and taking its tally to 30,025 and toll to 508. Similarly, Gwalior and Jabalpur reported 88 and 67 cases.
Other district also reported increased number of corona cases. Ratlam reported 64 corona positives while Dhar reported 38 positives and Vidisha reported 36 positive cases. Sagar reported 30 cases while Khargone reported 29 positive cases and Dewas reported 32 positive cases. Jhabua and Rewa reported 25 positive cases each. Harda reported 22 positives. Damoh, Shivpuri and Sehore reported 20 positive cases each. Burhanpur did not report any positive case. Guna and Sidhi reported 16 cases each while Chhattarpur and Anuppur reported 14 cases each. A part from major cities, such districts have posed problems for the health department as well as district administration. Officials of other districts have been asked to follow Burhanpur which did not any positive case last many days.