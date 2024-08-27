No Gifts, No Outings: 31 Years After Marriage, Woman Closes Door On Hubby

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Thirty-one years after their marriage, the wife of a Central Paramilitary Force (CPMF) official has decided that she doesn’t want her husband to live with her. The wife has approached the Bhopal District Family Court, seeking maintenance from him.

The 60-year-old husband retired from a CPMF last month. His last posting was in Guwahati. During his service period, he was posted in different places in the country and visited Bhopal, where his wife lived, once every four months or so as leaves were difficult to get.

According to Sapna Prajapati, who tasked with counselling the couple, they have three children. All of them are adults. The husband had bought two houses in Bhopal, both in the name of his wife. The wife has sold one of them and is living with her children in the other one. The man also made fixed deposits in his wife’s name.

The wife, who is 51, is not ready to allow the man to live with her and children also don’t want to live him. She says that during their 31-year-long married life, the man never bought any gift for her and never took her on an outing - no cinemas, no parks, no ice-creams, no hotels, nothing. She says that during his periodic visits, he was only interested in making physical relations with her.

The wife, who has approached the Family Court, argues that the man has not been giving money to her for meeting the household expenses and should be ordered by the court to do so. But at the same time, she doesn’t want to live with her husband under the same roof. The man says that after retirement, he was hoping to live happily with his family. But his wife doesn’t agree and wants him to live alone separately. She wants him to pay the expenses for running the household from his pension.