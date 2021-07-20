No fixed dosage of antifungal injection, clarify health experts

BHOPAL: There is no fixed dosage of anti-fungal injection as it depends on the weight and clinical condition of the patient, said medical experts. The statement comes in wake of rush to medical stores to procure Amphotericine, and other anti-fungul medications.

Even as the new cases of black fungus infection have declined, the reports of infection recurrence on recovered patients are surfacing. ENT Dr SP Dubey, member of task force of state government, said that there is no set Amphotericine dosage for treating patient infected with black fungus. “It is not necessary that only 60 anti-fungal injections will be administered to treat black fungus. The injection number may even cross 100,” clarified the ENT specialist. The number of new cases has declined and mostly cases of fungal recurrence are surfacing now, said the doctor, adding that recovered patients were coming for consultation to clear their doubts about the resurfacing of the infection.

Speaking on the same lines, Dr Lokendra Dave, Medical Superintendent of Hamidia Hospital said, “There are many factors which decide dosage of anti-fungal injection. Factors like age, weight, clinical condition etc are taken into account while prescribing the dosage. It is not that inoculation of 60 injections would completely recover the infected patients.”

People should not rush to stores for the injections, said Dave, adding that attending doctors understand better the condition of the patients and a team of doctors decide the dosage required for a particular patient and not the attendants of the patients.

As per the guidelines of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), around 1.5 miligram/kg/ day of Amphotericine is to be given to a patient infected with black fungus. The injection is to be given upto 14 days and the same can be extended to 21 days. Vial contains 0.5ml in injection per dose. Similarly, 5mg to 10mg/kg/ day of Liposomal AmphotericineB has been prescribed for patients.