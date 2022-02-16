e-Paper Get App
Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 11:08 PM IST

No escape! You’ll be followed if you jump the Red light in Bhopal

Bhopal traffic police chase violators to next square, issue challans
Staff Reporter
Bhopal police issued challans to the motorists who jumped traffic signals on Wednesday | MAHESH VISHWAKARMA

BHOPAL: Bhopal police on Wednesday issued challans to the motorists who were found jumping the red light at several squares in the city. The police stopped the jumpers at the traffic signal square next to the one they jumped. They issued challans on the basis of the snapshots from the CCTV cameras stalled at the traffic signals.

Bhopal traffic police have been using the CCTV footage from the cameras installed on the squares to issue challans to traffic rules violators. They either send the challan with their snapshot to their registered address or follow them to the next square to book them in person.

Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 11:08 PM IST
