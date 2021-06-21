NO BIG FAT WEDDING: Marriage gardens lose business, owners sleep

BHOPAL: Owners of marriage gardens in the city say that the ban on weddings at public places and the subsequent curbs on the number of guests have ruined their businesses.

Since March last year, their business is almost at a standstill. And given the forecast that a third wave of Covid-19 may hit the country in October, they have no hopes that things would take a turn for the better.

In April this year, the administration had imposed a complete ban on weddings in marriage gardens, parks, hotels and other public places. After the easing of the lockdown restrictions, marriages were allowed but the number of maximum guests was capped at 20. From June 15, the cap has been raised to 50. There are around 150 marriage gardens in the city and about 100 other venues where marriage functions are organised, such as hotels and Shadi Halls.