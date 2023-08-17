 No Ban Bajrang Dal If Congress Voted To Power: Digvijaya
No Ban Bajrang Dal If Congress Voted To Power: Digvijaya

He defended Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath over latter's comments on Hindu Rashtra.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 17, 2023, 12:58 AM IST
Digvijaya Singh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday said his party, if it voted to power, would not ban Bajrang Dal. But goons and rioters will not be spared, Singh added.

He defended Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath over latter's comments on Hindu Rashtra. "You people have misrepresented Nath's statement. He never said what you people and BJP are saying. I want to ask BJP, PM, Home Minister, CM whether they have taken oath of Constitution or Hindu Rashtra?" On August 8, some reporters had sought Nath's comment on spiritual preacher Dhirendra Shastri's purported demand to make India a Hindu Rashtra. Nath had said, "World's largest Hindu population lives in our country. 82 per cent of Hindus reside here. It is not a debatable issue. It is not something to be told. "

Digvijaya Singh also accused the BJP-led state government of corruption while citing collapse of statues at Mahakal Lok in Ujjain due to strong winds in May this year.

CM hits back

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan mounted attack on Digvijaya Singh for his statement and Kamal Nath on Hindu Rashtra remark. He said, “Digvijay Singh, Kamal have no feelings for Hindutva or for the country. They have done nothing for the society. They are reapers of vote crops and for that, they say whatever they feel will work in their favour”.

