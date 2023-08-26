No Action Yet Against Congress MLAs Embroiled In Controversy: BJP | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP has upped its ante against Congress after two of its MLAs courted controversies over the alleged misconduct. The ruling BJP is challenging the opposition party to initiate action against two of its legislators.

Addressing a press conference, BJP state general secretary Bhagwan Das Sabnani said the Congress is yet to initiate action against two of its legislators who are currently in soup over their misconduct.

An obscene video of Congress MLA from Dabra, Suresh Raje had gone viral on social media platforms, while Sanjay Sharma the legislator from Tendukheda is facing the heat over BJP functionary Sana Khan murder case for allegedly sheltering the murder accused, he elaborated.

“So far, Congress has not taken any action against the two MLAs and has not spoken even a single word over the two issues,” said Sabnani. It has come to fore that Congress MLA Sharma was in constant touch with the killer Amit Sahu, the key accused in the murder of Sana Khan case, the BHP leader said, adding that the Congress MLA was even ‘guiding’ Sahu and sheltering him.

This is not the first time that Congress MLAs have embroiled in controversies over their immoral act, earlier, party legislator from Satna, Sunil Shraf and Kotma MLA Sidharth Kushwa were flayed for ‘misbehaving’ with a woman passenger in a moving train, said Sabnani.

Former minister and Gandhwani MLA, Umang Singar is facing rape charge; the list of Congress elected representatives courting controversies over their misconduct is lengthy, the BJP functionary further said.

Many videos being circulated nowadays: Nath

Reacting over the video of MLA Suresh Raje, the Congress state president Kamal Nath said he had not seen the clip but had come to know about it through the newspapers and had heard from the people. The former CM said that he was not brushing aside the video as fake but many such (doctored) videos were being circulated nowadays.