Nitish Kumar should snap ties with BJP, bless Tejashwi Yadav, says Digvijaya Singh

Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh has advised Nitish Kumar to snap ties with the BJP and bless Tejashwi Yadav.

Singh’s statement came in the wake of various comments on Bihar’s chief minister post after NDA returned to power in the state.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Singh told Nitish Kumar that Bihar was a small state for him, and he should join national politics.

Singh tweeted: Kumar should unite all people with socialist and secular ideology to stop Sangh’s British-like divide-and-rule policy.

“You are from the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and Jai Prakash Narayan. Therefore, you should snap ties with BJP and Sangh for the country’s betterment,” Singh wrote.

Singh wrote Kumar and Lalu Yadav had struggled together, and appealed to him not to let Sangh prosper in Bihar.

According to Singh, Rahul Gandhi is the only leader in the country who is fighting for ideology. The Congress has never compromised with Jan Sangh or BJP.

The narrow politics of BJP has lowered the stature of Nitish and ended Ramvilas Paswan’s legacy.

‘BJP improved in Bihar because of Nitish’

Former chief minister Uma Bharti said Nitish Kumar should be the chief minister of Bihar. The BJP has improved its position in the state because of Kumar, she said.

It is Kumar who has given piggyback ride to the BJP, Bharti said, adding that Tejashwi is a good boy, but had the Rashtriya Janata Dal formed the government, lawlessness would have returned to Bihar.