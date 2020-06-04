Nisarg Impact in MP: 23 lakh metric tonne wheat drenched in rain, government in denial mode

BHOPAL: An estimated 23 lakh metric tonne of wheat got wet in untimely rain in the state, a claim that government has denied. Reports coming from different parts of the state indicate that huge quantities of wheat are lying in open.

Preparations for wheat procurement started during Kamal Nath government. Agriculture department had estimated that about 100 lakh metric tonne of wheat will be produced for which storage arrangements were made. But there was bumper production this year.

Official figures indicate that 128 lakh metric tonne of wheat has been procured till date and more is in progress.

Madhya Pradesh Warehousing Corporation said that arrangements for storage of 100 lakh metric tonne was made, which included taking over private godowns for the purpose.

“Our warehouses contain 32 lakh tonne of wheat of previous season. For this season, government had asked us to make arrangements for about 100 lakh metric tonne,” State Warehousing Corporation Employees Union convener Anil Vajpayee said. Government has procured 28 lakh metric tonne of wheat more than the estimate. Though the Corporation tried to protect wheat from rain by erecting cover and plinth stores, there wasn’t enough time left as cyclone Nisarga caused early rain.

Denying reports, state food and civil supplies department principal secretary Shiv Shekhar Shukla said collectors from all districts have given reports. All wheat is safe and no loss due to rain has been reported so far. Wheat procurement started from April 16 and was to end in May. However, considering long queues of farmers at different mandis seen across the state, government extended procurement date to June 5.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, during video conferencing with district collectors on Thursday, asked them to assure all farmers standing outside mandis that their wheat produce will be procured by the government.