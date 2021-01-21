Night temperature drops sharply in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: There was respite from the chill in the state as mercury moved upward on Thursday after registering a sharp drop in minimum temperature the previous night. The night temperature recorded a drop up to 5.0 degree Celsius. At 5.4 degree Celsius Pachmarhi was the coldest place in the state recording a fall of 4.8 degree Celsius in night temperature. However, day temperature went up by around one notch.

Umaria recorded 5.9 degree Celsius after drop of 5.0 degree Celsius. Rewa recorded 6.6 degree Celsius night temperature while minimum temperature in Jabalpur recorded 4.2 degree Celsius drop and stood at 8.8 degree Celsius. Khajuraho recorded 7.5 degree Celsius after drop of 2.5 degree Celsius. Raisen recorded 7.0 degree Celsius after drop of 3.4 degree Celsius. Gwalior recorded 7.4 degree Celsius night temperature while Datia recorded 7.6 degree Celsius night temperature. Nowgaon recorded 8.0 degree Celsius and Satna recorded 8.6 degree Celsius night temperature. Ujjain and Shajapur recorded 8.5 degree Celsius night temperature each. Shajapur recorded rise of 2.3 degree Celsius while Ujjain recorded rise of 4.0 degree Celsius. Otherwise, the rise was upto 1.5 degree Celsius.

Bhopal recorded a rise of 2.0 degree Celsius in day temperature and it settled at 27.6 degree Celsius. The minimum temperature stood at 9.6 degree Celsius after seeing drop of 1.3 degree Celsius. Indore recorded rise of 2.7 degree Celsius at 27.7 degree Celsius while it recorded 10.6 degree Celsius night temperature after drop of 2.4 degree Celsius.