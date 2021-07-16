Night curfew timing reduced by one hour, to remain effective from 11:00pm to 6:00 am in Bhopal

BHOPAL: The district administration announced a one hour relaxation in night curfew on Friday. Now instead of 10:00pm to 6:00am, the night curfew will remain effective from 11:00pm to 6:00am, said collector Avinash Lawania in an order.

As per order, business establishments, shopping malls, gyms, restaurants, private offices, clubs will remain open till 10:00 pm. Restaurants and Clubs have been allowed to operate with 100 per cent capacity. Besides, all cinema halls, theatres, gyms, fitness centres, spas will open at 50 per cent capacity.

Schools and Colleges and coaching institutes will continue to remain closed. Training programmes will be permitted with 50 per cent of capacity and with prior permission of SDMs.

Hundred attendees have been allowed to attend the marriage function while 50 persons have been allowed to attend the funeral. Prior permission from SDM is needed for marriage functions with a list of guests.