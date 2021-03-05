Night curfew likely in Bhopal & Indore from Monday: CM

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that, if the number of corona cases does not decline, there will be night curfew in Bhopal and Indore from March 8. The chief minister was addressing a review meeting of corona cases in the state on Friday. Chouhan said, "Six UK variants were detected in Indore. The infection rate is higher for UK variants of the coronavirus. On an average, 151 cases increased in Indore and 78 in Bhopal, while 16 cases increased in Jabalpur."

The chief minister has appealed to shopkeepers to ensure strict implementation of corona guidelines and protocols, such as maintaining social distancing, putting on masks and so forth. Shopkeepers found not wearing masks will face action. The Roko-Toko Abhiyan will also be started immediately in Indore and Bhopal. Chouhan said, "Bhopal, Indore, Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Betul, Ujjain and the districts bordering Maharashtra need close vigil. It's mandatory to have a Covid-negative report for those who are coming from Maharashtra. The responsibility will rest on bus operators. There should be a fool-proof checking system at the checkpoints. People should be provided advisory cards after vaccination with information, such as the next date of vaccination." Instructing healthcare workers to ensure provision of all facilities at the session sites, Chouhan said, "There should be proper seating arrangements for senior citizens, drinking water, wheelchairs and mandatory observation after vaccination at the session sites." Health minister Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary, minister for medical education Vishwas Sarang, chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains and ACS (health) Mohammed Suleman were also present.