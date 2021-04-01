Night curfew: Late night road barricading a hassle for commuter in Bhopal

BHOPAL: With the enforcement of night curfew during late hours, many roads in Old Bhopal become inaccessible. Every night, the local police barricade the area connecting new Bhopal to the old city to prevent unnecessary commuting. However, the exercise is causing a lot of inconvenience to people who have to move from the old city to new or vice versa for genuine reasons or emergency purposes.

The police and local administration are of the view that barricading thoroughfares in old city would prohibit unwarranted movement of old city people, who are habitual of roaming around late night. The unwarranted movement amid pandemic is leading to a rise in coronavirus cases.The police officials claim that people in old Bhopal are habitual of moving during night and they continue to do so even during night curfew. Thus it has become a necessity for the department to barricade the roads so that the people stay indoors in the night.

While these barricades prove deterrent for those who are loitering around, but for people who have genuine reasons to move face a lot of difficulties, and reasoning out with cops for moving late at night. If they are able to convince the cops to venture out late then they might find themselves lucky, however, if not then they have to cover extra distance and take a longer route to reach their destination.