Night curfew back in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Thursday resumption of night curfew in the state in view of possibility of Covid-19 third wave.

The CM's announcement came during his address to people of the state through TV channels.

"Today, we are taking a decision. The night curfew will remain in force from 11 pm to 5 am. If needed we will take further steps", said the CM.

On Wednesday, expressing concern over a section of people avoiding taking Covid-19 vaccine CM said, "Getting vaccine is better than being on ventilator."

The CM's announcement on resumption of night curfew comes as many as 36 days after his previous announcement of lifting all restrictions regarding size of gathering, night curfew etc. However, he had appealed to the people to continue to follow all Covid-19 related protocols.

In his address on Thursday, CM said, "Delhi, Maharashtra and Gujarat have reported an alarming situation. Maharashtra has reported 1,201 and Gujarat 91 Covid cases. People come from these states to Madhya Pradesh and we have past experience that positive cases increase from Bhopal and Indore."

Today, he added, Madhya Pradesh reported 30 cases and they realised that cases were increasing in Madhya Pradesh too. The Central government has issued guidelines so we have decided to reinforce night curfew from 11:00pm to 5:00am.

He said the United Kingdom is reporting over 1 lakh cases while the US is reporting over 2.5 lakh cases per day. "So we can say that at world level, corona cases are increasing. We have already taken the decision regarding 50% capacity of students in educational institutes. And if need arises, we will not hesitate in going for tougher decision to curb Covid or its new variants."

Besides, Chief Minister, in a review meeting, instructed that only those who have both doses of Covid vaccines would be allowed for New Year celebrations.

Madhya Pradesh government on November 17,2021 had decided to lift all Covid-19 related restrictions in the state as the pandemic situation was under control. The night curfew was lifted and malls and restaurants, gyms etc were allowed to operate with full capacity. However, all activities were to be performed maintaining all Covid protocols.

Last time on April 8, 2021, the urban areas of the state were put under curfew with immediate effect from 10 pm tonight in view of the rising Covid-19 cases for the next three months.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 01:01 AM IST