 NIA Detains Ten People, Releases Them After Questioning: HM
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalNIA Detains Ten People, Releases Them After Questioning: HM

NIA Detains Ten People, Releases Them After Questioning: HM

HuT module case. 19 TIs get honorary DSP rank before retirement.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 07, 2023, 06:56 PM IST
article-image
NIA Detains Ten People, Releases Them After Questioning: HM | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Investigation Agency has questioned the ten people who were detained during the raids conducted in connection with radical Islamic outfit Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) module case here on Sunday, said home minister Narottam Mishra.

The agency has released the ten detained people after their questioning, said Mishra while talking to media persons here on Monday. The NIA raids that continued till wee hours of Monday in 10 places across the state capital ended with the detention of ten people.

The minister also shared details about the decisions taken by the state government. The 19 inspectors who are about to retire in next six months have been given honorary DSPs rank, said the minister.

Read Also
Break In Rains But Total Increasing Gradually With Depalpur Touching 40 Inches Mark; Indore Tehsil...
article-image

The minister further said that to curb the increasing cyber crime, as many as 27 consultants will be appointed who will serve at the state cyber crime headquarters and offices of police commissionerate in Bhopal and Indore.

He also informed that a new police sub division will be instituted to check naxal activities in Dindori district.

The home minister appreciated the police headquarters administration for promptly executing the Chief Minister’s decision of giving weekly off to the police personnel. The PHQ has issued the orders and from Monday itself , the cops have started to get their weekly off. 

Read Also
MP: 'Need To Remember Rahul Gandhi's Mantra To Be Fearless,' Says Kamal Nath
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NIA Detains Ten People, Releases Them After Questioning: HM

NIA Detains Ten People, Releases Them After Questioning: HM

Supreme Court Stay Temporary Relief For Rahul Gandhi: Tejasvi Surya

Supreme Court Stay Temporary Relief For Rahul Gandhi: Tejasvi Surya

SC Expresses Satisfaction With Centre's Efforts After Death Of Cheetahs In MP's Kuno

SC Expresses Satisfaction With Centre's Efforts After Death Of Cheetahs In MP's Kuno

On Cam: Robbers Shoot Petrol Pump Employee, Flee With ₹50k Cash In MP's Bhind

On Cam: Robbers Shoot Petrol Pump Employee, Flee With ₹50k Cash In MP's Bhind

Madhya Pradesh: International Wrestler Rani Rana Files Complaint Against In-laws For Dowry...

Madhya Pradesh: International Wrestler Rani Rana Files Complaint Against In-laws For Dowry...