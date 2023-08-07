NIA Detains Ten People, Releases Them After Questioning: HM | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Investigation Agency has questioned the ten people who were detained during the raids conducted in connection with radical Islamic outfit Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) module case here on Sunday, said home minister Narottam Mishra.

The agency has released the ten detained people after their questioning, said Mishra while talking to media persons here on Monday. The NIA raids that continued till wee hours of Monday in 10 places across the state capital ended with the detention of ten people.

The minister also shared details about the decisions taken by the state government. The 19 inspectors who are about to retire in next six months have been given honorary DSPs rank, said the minister.

The minister further said that to curb the increasing cyber crime, as many as 27 consultants will be appointed who will serve at the state cyber crime headquarters and offices of police commissionerate in Bhopal and Indore.

He also informed that a new police sub division will be instituted to check naxal activities in Dindori district.

The home minister appreciated the police headquarters administration for promptly executing the Chief Minister’s decision of giving weekly off to the police personnel. The PHQ has issued the orders and from Monday itself , the cops have started to get their weekly off.

