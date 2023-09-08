Newly-Wed Woman Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A newly-wed woman residing along with her husband in Bairagarh died under mysterious circumstances at her house on Wednesday, the police said.

The police added that the husband of the woman said she hanged herself, while the woman’s kin have alleged that her husband killed her.

Bairagarh police station house officer (SHO) Kawaljeet Randhawa said that the woman who was found dead at her husband’s house in Bairagarh has been identified as Muskan Khan (24).

She had got married to a man named Armaan Khan in March this year. Muskaan’s elder brother Rayees told the police that Arman is a gambling addict, who had lost colossal amounts of money owing to the same.

Following this, he had been demanding Muskan’s ornaments from the past few months. When Muskan refused to do so, he used to torture and assault her.

He added that on Wednesday, Muskaan’s in-laws informed him over call that she had hanged herself to death. He further claimed before the cops that when he went to Berasia Hospital, he was told by doctors that the reason behind the death is not clear and is still suspicious.

SHO Randhawa said that a detailed probe has been launched into the case. Armaan, meanwhile, told the police that he was not at home, when the alleged suicide took place.

