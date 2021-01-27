New record marks conclusion of National Jr Athletics Championship in Bhopal

Bhopal: A new national record marked the conclusion of 18th Federation Cup Junior U20 Athletics championship on Wednesday. Amit from Haryana smashed all existing records for 10,000 meter race walk clocking 40 minutes 40 seconds and 97 microseconds.
The old record was in the name of Akashdeep Singh who made the same at 2018 National Games held in Jharkhand.
Amit followed the record breaking streak of Reshma Patel from Uttarakhand who set a new record for the event in girls’ category only a day before. She had clocked the race 48:25:90.
Another record that was busted on the concluding day was a meet record, wherein, Chatru from Rajasthan clocked her 3,000 m race 9:45:87.
Haryana grasped the overall champion at the tournament, scoring 65 and 104 points each in boys’ and girls’ category. The team grabbed 11 gold, 10 silver and 4 bronze at the three-day tournament and topped the medal tally.
Tamil Nadu and Kerala followed the overall champs with 12 and 7 medals respectively. Madhya Pradesh managed to win seven medals in all but Kerala had an extra silver in its platter to get the third place. Amit from Haryana bagged the title of Best Athlete boys’ category throughout the championship with 1,101 points.
Taranjeet Kaur from Delhi was his counterpart with 1,051 points in her sack.
The head of Athletics Federation of India, Adil Sumariwala, said the tournament was the safest event organized in corona times. Minister of sports Yashodhara Raje Scindia said she was proud that the state got the opportunity to host such an event.
A tournament with 300 athletes and 130 officials was a success in view of coivid-19 safety, she said.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)