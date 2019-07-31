New quota clause: Appointments of 30,000 school teachers put on hold

Bhopal: Appointments of more than 30,000 school teachers have been put on hold after state government’s decision to increase reservation quota for the OBC (Other Backward Castes) to 27%.

The recruitment of school teachers that was planned through Professional Examination Board (PEB) earlier known as Vyapam was conducted in February. The PEB had provided the results of the eligibility test to the school education department but the school education department is yet to declare the recruitment result.

Sources in the PEB said that department was about to declare the result when state government decided to raise the reservation of the OBCs from existing 14% to 27%.

More than 19,000 posts were advertised for High School teachers while 11,000 posts were meant for the middle schools across the state. More than 4.70 lakh applicants had applied for the middle school teacher while 2.20 lakh appeared for the high school teachers’ posts from across the state.

PEB only prepares the eligibility result of the applicants where passing marks for general category applicants are 60% and 50% for the reserved category.

Moreover, vacancy of primary teachers was also to be advertised very soon but the advertisement has been put on hold till final revision of reservation quota takes place.

The state assembly has passed the Madhya Pradesh Public Service (Reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Castes) Amendment Bill 2019 this monsoon session. After this amendment reservation in government jobs and education for the OBCs has been raised from existing 14% to 27%. OBCs comprise 52% of the state’s population.

In the changed scenario, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes have 15% and 21% reservation respectively in the state. With OBCs now having 27% quota, the total percentage of the reservation has reached 63%. If 10% quota for the economically weaker sections is added, then reservation in the state totals to 73%.