 NEW MARKET: Collector Instructs To Use Multi-Level Parking Facility
Roadside parking a strict no-no; Bansal Hospital asked to make own arrangement for visitors

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 15, 2023, 08:00 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): For the second time in a month, collector Asheesh Singh, on Thursday, instructed that roadside parking should not be allowed in the vicinity of New Market. He also had meeting with shopkeepers in this matter for not to promote any kind of parking in front of shops. Visitors will have to park in multi-level parking facility.

He inspected the traffic system from TT Nagar police station, along with the parking lot located at TT Nagar and instructed that there should a towing van and the staff of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC). He has also given instructions to take strict action so that no vehicle could be parked on the road.

According to instructions given earlier, the process of making a strip in front of the second stop intersection and making the traffic smooth has begun.

He instructed to shift shops for parking purpose at 10-number Market parking. He had earlier given instructions to improve the parking system located here.

He expressed his displeasure for not taking any action and asked to shift shops along with opening a side and road for parking. He also visited Chowpatty located at six-number and 11-number and took stock of street vendors in front of Hanuman Temple and Bawadiyakalan Over bridge.

The traffic on both sides is being controlled by making dividers on Bawdiyakalan RoB as well. Instructions have also been given to clear the left side corner of both sides at Bawdiyakalan bridge intersection, on which action has also begun.

The work of installing dividers has also begun at the intersection in front of ISBT. He has also instructed officials of PWD, municipal corporation, Smart City and MPEV that departmental work should also be done immediately if necessary, to clear road traffic and remove obstructions.

In order to improve the parking system on the road in front of Bansal Hospital, it was told that tenders have been floated for widening the road from Chunabhatti to Shaitan Singh Chauraha. Traffic is being regulated for service road which will help in solving parking problems.

He instructed to talk to Bansal Hospital authorities in this regard and the hospital management has to make arrangements for visitor parking in hospital premises. He also inspected arrangements in front and around platform number one of old Bhopal Railway Station.

