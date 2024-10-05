 New Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee To Be Announced Next Week; Says State Incharge Jitendra Singh
Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee was dissolved, which was constituted by former PCC president Kamal Nath, after the new state president Jitu Patwari was appointed.

RAJESH THAKUR
MP Congress State Incharge Jitendra Singh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The long awaited new Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee will be announced next week, which will have limited members, the AICC general secretary and state incharge Jitendra Singh told Free Press on Friday. Earlier, there were speculations that the list may come in first two days of Navratri but now it will come next week.

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee was dissolved, which was constituted by former PCC president Kamal Nath, after the new state president Jitu Patwari was appointed. Patwari is running the office with the old members for past nine months.

According to party sources, the former president Nath had formed jumbo committee with more than 4,000 members. However, MPCC has no record about the exact number of committee members. Jitendra Singh added, “We exercised for more than 40 hours last week to finalise the names of committee members.

He said new PCC members would visit their respective districts to find out suitable district Congress committee president. “We want to select District Congress Committee presidents through democratic procedure. We don’t want to give parachute presidents”.

