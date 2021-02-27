New-look nullah in Bhopal is now a playground

BHOPAL: A dirty nullah that used to remain filthy and choked earlier bore a different look on Saturday. People were holding sports matches inside with officials of the civic body. The nullah has been cleaned and will now only be used to drain out rain water.

This was the scene in the Vijay Nagar area of Barkheda on Saturday morning. Officials of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), including BMC commissioner KVS Chowdhary, played volleyball and badminton in the nullah.

The event also witnessed the participation of locals. The nulah at Vijay Market, near Barkheda, used to remain filthy, but the civic body officials have cleaned it in just a few months’ time. The nullah will be filled with water only during the rains. The officials also held talks with the residents and informed them about the Cleanliness Survey. They said that efforts from all quarters would ensure a better ranking for Bhopal in the survey this time around.

The Cleanliness Survey is coming up and the survey teams will arrive next month. The civic body is also leaving no stone unturned to ensure that Bhopal beats other cities in the survey. In their talks with the residents, the officials asked them to keep their areas clean and also not to litter around the nullah so that it does not get filthy again.