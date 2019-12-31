Bhopal: SBI launches OTP based ATM withdrawal

BHOPAL: The State Bank of India has launched the safety features to its ATM users in the New Year 2020.

With a view to minimize the number of unauthorised transactions happening on ATMs, SBI announced the launch of OTP based ATM withdrawal for transactions above Rs 10,000. The facility will be available between 8 PM to 8 AM.

With this, SBI ATMs have added another layer of security for cash withdrawals. OTP will be received on the customer’s mobile number registered with the Bank.

The One-time password (OTP) is generated for a single transaction. However, this facility will not be applicable for transactions, where a State Bank card holder withdraws cash from another bank's ATM.