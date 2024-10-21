 ‘Never Worked With Intention Of Getting Ticket,’ Says Kartikey Chouhan After BJP’s Budhni Candidate Announcement
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 12:58 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A day after the BJP candidate for the Budhni bypolls  was declared, Kartikey Chouhan, son of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, said that he never worked with the intention of getting the ticket for the bypolls.

“It is my fortune that party workers pushed my name and moved it up to the panel of probable candidates… There are many leaders who are more experienced and more deserving than me,” said Kartikey addressing media persons here on Sunday. The son of the former CM further said that for him, party candidate Ramakant Bhargava is a father figure and he would work for his victory in the bypolls.  

Kartikey exhorted the party workers to get ready to fight the by-election with double the energy and ensure Bhargava’s victory.   Kartikey further said that he always worked as a party worker and believed in its ideology, which keeps party workers united like a garland and that for him, a ticket is not necessary to go among the people of Budhni.

The double engine government - Modi government at the Centre and Mohan Yadav in the state Government is working for the development of the state. Now with the party giving the ticket to Bhargava, now there are three engines, he added. “ It is my promise, I will leave no stone unturned in the by- election and will fight like in the previous election,” he said. 

